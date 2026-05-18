Prince Harry takes backseat as Meghan Markle turns tables in her favour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be taking a very different approach when it comes to dealing with their affairs.

The Duchess of Sussex made a solo appearance in Geneva, Switzerland, to deliver a powerful speech about safety for children in online spaces. However, there was a glaring irony in the message which a royal expert believes is a move that Meghan cannot revert back from.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Meghan has been keeping things “fresh and new”, which is good for the current trends and to boost her business. Meanwhile, Prince Harry is sticking to his firm approach for charity work as his wife leads this new narrative.

“We don’t seem to hear so much about Meghan’s charity work these days,” Jennie told The Mirror, “But the bigger her profile, the louder her voice can be in highlighting issues and campaigns she cares about.”

Harry is unlikely to follow a similar route to promote his charities. He is “much happier” using his platform for speaking up on crucial topics the rising aggression towards certain groups, promoting Invictus Games and other causes.

Bond explained that it is “somewhat ironic” that Meghan “depends on the digital world for her commercial success” and “one cannot put the genie back in the bottle”.

She claims that since the Sussexes have spoken extensively about the dangers of online spaces, their approach to use social media contradicts their campaigning.

Although, in the campaign that Harry and Meghan have been leading, they have not advocated to shun the use of online spaces but rather make them safer. In her latest speech, Meghan had stressed that progress should be made but with essential safety measure like for any public health matter.