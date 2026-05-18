Zara Tindall's husband Mike shares upsetting update in emotional confession

Zara Tindall marked her 44th birthday on Friday as she stood alongside her husband Mike Tindall at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield for the annual charity event.

The former rugby player attended the ISPS Handa Celebrity Golf Classic for his charity, which supports two major causes: Cure Parkinson’s and the sporting-injury charity The Matt Hampson Foundation.

The event had coincided with Zara’s special day, but there was a reason Princess Anne’s daughter had chosen to attend the meaningful event rather than a private celebration.

Mike revealed that his father’s health is deteriorating as he battles Parkinson’s disease.

“My dad is not doing great at the moment,” he admitted to Hello!. “Parkinson’s is brutal and there is no let up from how it attacks the body and changes people.”

He shared that his father has had the disease for over 23 years and now his father is “a shell of what he once was”.

“I don’t want anyone else to see a parent or loved one suffer and have their quality of life decline so massively,” he said.

Moreover, he also praised Zara for the support that she had given him for the cause, jokingly adding that she is letting him play golf on her birthday.

Mike said that King Charles’s niece “loves” golf day and it is a “win-win” since they get all the mates in one place and raise money for charity.