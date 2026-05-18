Meghan Markle heartfelt moment steals spotlight from crowd criticism

Meghan Markle's emotional moment with a woman attendee in Switzerland grabbed the spotlight amid talks surrounding the fact that she 'failed' to pull a large crowd.

On May 17, the Duchess of Sussex took part in a meaningful activity in Geneva following her and Prince Harry's headline-making Australia tour.

She also delivered a speech at the debut ceremony of the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva's Place des Nations ahead of the opening of the 79th World Health Assembly.

Meghan highlighted the urgent need to introduce strict policies to provide a safe digital space for children.

During the event, the camera lens captured the former Suits actress warmly hugging an emotional woman, winning the hearts of her fans.

However, on the other hand, some netizens pointed out an empty chair and a much smaller crowd in Meghan's event.

One fan penned on social media, "Can you imagine flying all the way to Switzerland, and that is the size of the crowd."

"They look more like passers by," another wrote.

But it looks like Meghan's empathetic gestures overshadowed the criticism.

The Duchess of Sussex's well-wishers came forward to take her side. One wrote, "A real princess who is beautiful, articulate and genuine."

"It is so important to protect our children. Thank you, Meghan," another said.