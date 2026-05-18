Royal family drops photos as princess breaks cover with breathing device

Crown Princess, Mette-Marit, has taken a bold step as she reunited with the family in surprise way, leaving fans worried about her health.

The 52-year-old put on a brave face as she wore a breathing device while celebrating the Norwegian national day alongside her husband and youngest son.

The royal did not step back from her imporatant duty even though she's suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. She appeared in high spirirts as she graced the children's parade at the royal residence Skaugum, near Oslo.

Norwegian Constitution Day celebrates the signing of its constitution in 1814 and is marked with military parades, flags, music, food.

Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette Marit, Queen Sonja and King Harald of Norway gathered at the balcony, waving the crowds to show respect.

She also stopped for photographs on the balcony and outside the palace alongside the Crown Prince and their son Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, Queen Sonja, 88, and King Harald of Norway, 89.

She did not ditch her styling sense as she donned a grey coat that matched her husband's jacket. At one stage, she's seen sitting on a stool while her husband and son stood on either side of her.

The Norwegian princess's health battle has been ongoing for several years, after she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018. According to the NHS, the condition causes the lungs to become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult.

In autumn last year, her condition was confirmed to have worsened, with the palace explaining: "During the autumn, a number of tests have been carried out that show a clear worsening of the Crown Princess' health. The physicians at Rikshospitalet University Hospital have therefore started the process towards an evaluation for potential lung transplant surgery."