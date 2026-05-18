Prince William makes bold choice as he parts ways with King Charles plan

Prince William, who is quite vocal about bringing change in his reign, has started taking meaningful steps even before ascending the throne.

The Prince of Wales, who inherited the Duchy of Cornwall from King Charles after he took over the crown, has been planning to sell off around 20% of his estate.

As per The Times, William has decided to reinvest the money in projects related to housing and nature.

Within the next 10 years, the future monarch might sell a fifth of the land to bring a positive impact with significant initiatives, not only beneficial for him and his family but also the public.

For the unversed, it has been reported that the income generated from the estate supports Prince William and the Waleses' official duties, private and charitable work.

Will Bax, chief executive of the duchy, revealed that Prince William has a vision to "unlock about 10,000 to 12,000 homes between now and 2040."

This work is said to take place in the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall, Dartmoor, the Bath area, Kennington, and south London.

With this decision, the Prince of Wales aims to support local communities and environmental issues, which he is quite passionate about.

Bax said, "If we don’t see an opportunity for positive impact, then perhaps we don’t need to be a part of that place."

"But where there is social need and where there is environmental challenge and where there is an opportunity to enable change, then we’ll be a great partner in working with people to achieve that," William's team member added.

Prince William is setting unique examples for the royal family by parting ways with the plans made by old royals, including his father, King Charles.