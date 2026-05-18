King Charles 'reserves' title for Charlotte as Archie, Lilibet miss out

Prince William and Princess Kate received delightful news about their daughter Princess Charlotte's bright royal future, whereas the children of Prince Harry and Meghan paid the price of a family feud.

According to a royal author, Robert Hardman, the monarch set eyes on two special royal titles for the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to Hello! Magazine, Mr Robert shared, "I was told the King wanted to reserve the Duchess of Edinburgh role for her, which could happen."

At the moment, the King's secret weapon, Sophie, has the title of the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The other one is also quite close to the monarch's heart, and that is the title of Princess Anne, his beloved and hardest-working member of the firm.

The 75-year-old is widely known for her work ethic and selfless support for his brother, the King.

Mr Robert said, "I think she'll be the Princess Royal, as Anne is. There's no better model."

Like Princess Anne, Charlotte could also stand behind his brother, Prince George, who is the second in line to the throne.

It is crucial to note here that the Waleses' kids have been enjoying the royal perks. From public birthday wishes to appearances at official events, George, Charlotte, and Louis are well aware of their roots.

However, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have been missing out on many things due to the family tensions.