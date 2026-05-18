King Charles, Prince Harry reignite hope for reunion with secret deal

Prince Harry appears to have found a way back into the royal fold as speculation surrounding his truce with the King grows.

There are mixed reports about the monarch suggesting that Harry is unable to contact his cancer-stricken father and at the same time that the King is possibly in a secret deal with his son – a move considered to be a step towards reconciliation.

Previously Daily Mail’s Richard Eden had insisted that the Palace was working on a plan to find middle ground with Montecito.

Now, The Royalist’s Tom Sykes is making similar claims especially given the recent events from both sides appear coordinated.

“I was told by sources after that speech that Harry and Charles were aligned on the issues, and that Harry was very gratified by what his father said in America,” royal expert Tom Sykes said.

“There wasn’t a suggestion of a secret alliance at the time. But that is what I now think is happening.”

He added that the Sussex team claims that it is all a “coincidence”, which could suggest that they are trying to keep the deal under wraps. Or, it could actually be just what it is: a mere coincidence.

This sparks hopes that a possible truce could happen as the royal expert claimed that Charles is known to be "compassionate".

He could very well forgive his son if Harry played his cards right.