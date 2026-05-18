Prince Harry breaks silence as Meghan Markle becomes target of trolls

Prince Harry made an important announcement after Meghan Markle became the target of online trolls once again.

On May 18, the social media team of Invictus Games Foundation shared a major update about two new editions in their family.

The Duke of Sussex's team released a statement, expressing their delight in welcoming Nana Fifield and the Honourable Carla Qualtrough to their Board of Trustees.

Sharing further details, they stated, "Nana brings extensive experience in global technology and transformation leadership through her work at Amazon Prime Video..."

"...while Carla joins the Foundation as a former Canadian Cabinet Minister and Paralympian with a longstanding commitment to sport, accessibility and inclusion."

The goal of new hires is to strengthen the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans through sports.

This post comes after the Duchess of Sussex's Geneva outing became the talk of the town.

While raising awareness about child safety online, netizens claimed that the Duchess spoke to 'empty chairs' and failed to attract large crowds like other royal family members.