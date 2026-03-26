HBO Max is free for million of Sky customers starting today

HBO Max has officially rolled out in the UK and Ireland on March 26, 2026.

This marks the completion of the streaming service’s European rollout, unlocking a vast library of HBO originals, Warner Bros. movies, and live sports to millions of new subscribers.

What customers get

For the first time, UK and Irish viewers will have access to acclaimed HBO content, which was previously unavailable in the region. The service will also include Warner Bros. blockbusters such as the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings series, along with upcoming releases such as the much-anticipated Harry Potter television series, which will arrive in Christmas 2026.

Included for Sky and NOW customers

As part of an expanded partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max Basic with Ads is included at no additional cost for millions of eligible Sky TV subscribers.

In addition, existing NOW Entertainment members will also be able to access the service as part of a new NOW Entertainment & HBO Max membership.

Sky customers can access the service via Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and Sky+ platforms, with HBO Max content available on the homepage, recommendations, and Continue Watching of the Sky service.

Pricing and availability

New Sky customers are able to pair Sky Ultimate TV with HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and Hayu at the starting price of £24 per month.

NOW Entertainment and HBO Max membership can be availed at £6.99 per month for new customers.

While the individual NOW Entertainment option is available at £4.99.