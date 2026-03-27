Royal family makes Duke of Kent health status clear in new statement

King Charles' office shared a key update related to the Duke of Kent as talks surrounding his declining health continue.

On March 26, the official Instagram page of the royal family released photos of the oldest working member of the firm performing an important engagement.

According to Palace, the Duke of Kent has "paid a visit to veterans at Bletchley Park, decades after their secret work as codebreakers during World War II.

"The visit marks 30 years since HRH first opened the site as a visitor attraction, and consequently became Patron of the charity."

The 90-year-old has been serving for three decades as a patron of the Trust, which is responsible for preserving and maintaining Bletchley Park in the UK.

The Trust has "helped secure its future as one of the world’s most celebrated heritage attractions - recognised globally for its pivotal role in Allied codebreaking during World War II."

The Duke of Kent observed the significant wartime efforts at Bletchley Park and the contemporary advancements during his visit to The Age of AI exhibition.

In the comments section of the new post, royal fans have been praising the Duke's dedication to his duty, despite his advanced age and recent loss of his beloved wife.

One fan wrote, "He's so dedicated to his duty, even after all he's been through. The Duke of Kent is a gem!"