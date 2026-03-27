Savannah Guthrie’s comeback date confirmed after personal trauma

Savannah Guthrie is now getting ready to return to her TODAY Show on April 6 after being away for weeks during a very difficult time.

The news was shared with viewers during a recent episode of the show.

The 54-year-old host was off-air since February 2 just after shocking news came out that her mother, Nancy, went missing and got abduct from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

The situation has been really upsetting for Savannah and her family as many details are still unclear and everyone is trying to find if any clue which can help them.

In a recent emotional interview with her former co-host Hoda Kotb, Savannah talked about what exactly happened as she shared that her brother quickly believed it could be a kidnapping for ransom, while she found it hard to accept at first.

She, however, also shared that she feels guilty, thinking that it might somehow be connected to her and at one point, Savannah broke down and apologised to her family, saying she hopes that is not the case.

The media personality also recently visited her TODAY Show team, where she received support and kind messages from all of her colleagues.

Now, as she prepares to come back, Savannah said that she may not feel the same but she wants to try and return and be with her work family again.