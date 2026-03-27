Travis, Jason Kelce celebrate Taylor Swift's historic win at iHeartRadio

Travis Kelce supported wife-to-be Taylor Swift at first 2026 award show appearance

Taylor Swift's husband-to-be Travis Kelce commemorated her milestone iHeartRadio Awards win on social media with his brother Jason Kelce.

The brother's podcast New Heights' social media account posted the video of the pop superstar's acceptance speech at the award show with fire-heart emojis in the caption.

While Travis celebrated the win on social media, he was also in attendance at the award ceremony, and mouthed, "I love you," to Taylor when she mentioned him on the stage.

After receiving the award for Pop Album of the Year for her The Life of a Showgirl, the Grammy winner said, "I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who's here too. So for thanks for all the vibes."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor appeared to be enjoying the show to the fullest, as they stayed by each other's side, dancing together, interacting with people, and hyping other artists up.

The award show marked the Lover hitmaker's first for the year 2026, and proved to be a historical milestone because she became the most winning artist of the iHeartRadio awards ever.

It also marked the award show debut for the soon-to-be married couple, since the beginning of their relationship in 2023.