Pakistan remains central to regional de-escalation, says China, stresses Iran-US talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) greets Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing on May 20, 2025. — Xinhua

Islamabad drives regional stability efforts with Beijing’s full support.

Dar, Yi discuss Afghanistan, agreeing to work toward security, stability.

Both reaffirm that Pakistan and China are strategic cooperative partners.

Pakistan and China have once again put regional peace and diplomacy in the spotlight, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said, with both countries threading a delicate path through tensions, coordinating at multiple levels, and underscoring Islamabad’s role in steering talks amid a volatile region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional situation.

The MoFA statement said Dar underscored Pakistan's consistent commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means for the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

It added that he highlighted Pakistan's ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and emphasised that its initiative to facilitate the next round of Iran-United States negotiations reflects this principled approach.

According to the statement, FM Yi welcomed the initiation of Iran-United States peace talks, noting their critical importance for regional stability.

The statement added that he stressed that the international community should encourage both sides to return to the negotiating table, and expressed China's deep appreciation for Pakistan's constructive role in promoting de-escalation and conveyed China's full support for Pakistan's facilitation efforts.”

The statement said, "both leaders reaffirmed that Pakistan and China are strategic cooperative partners, bound by mutual trust and confidence.”

"They agreed to continue working closely to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond and reiterated their commitment to enhanced coordination at multilateral fora, particularly at the United Nations.”

The Foreign Office noted that the ministers agreed on the importance of supporting all efforts aimed at an immediate cessation of hostilities, the resumption of dialogue, the protection of civilians, the security of maritime routes, and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Finally, the statement said the two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and agreed to continue efforts to advance peace, security, and stability in the region.