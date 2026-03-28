Who are Yemen’s Houthis? Group launch first missile strike on Israel

Yemen’s Houthis rebels have initiated their first missile strike against Israel on Saturday, March 28.

The move dramatically escalates the ongoing U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

The Tehran-backed Houthis, who have controlled Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since 2014, have claimed responsibility for firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at what they called “sensitive Israeli military sites.”

The announcement is confirmed by Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree on his official X (formerly Twitter) referring to the act as a solidarity with Iran’s regime and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces have also confirmed the interception of a missile launched from Yemen. There have been no casualties reported.

Who are Houthis?

The group has emerged from Yemen’s northwestern Saada province in the 1990s, where the group is officially known as Ansarullah or “Party of God.”

The group has forged a powerful alliance with Iran, which U.S. officials accuse of supplying the rebels with ballistic missiles, drones, and advanced weaponry.

However, these accusations have constantly been denied by Iran.

The group came to power during Yemen’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising and took over Sanaa in 2014, and launched a Saudi-led intervention in Yemen in 2015.

Since then, the Houthis have evolved from a small militant group to a powerful military force capable of carrying out attacks deep into Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.

Houthi forces have also acquired advanced weaponry and sophisticated missiles to carry out their attacks.

Experts warn that Houthis may now attempt to choke off the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a significant shipping chokepoint via which a major portion of global oil trade passes, further destabilising global energy markets.