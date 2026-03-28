Kym Marsh glows as she enjoys day out with fiancé Tom Dickinson

Kym Marsh and her fiancé Tom Dickinson were seen together for the very first time since they got engaged as they went out for a family meal in Manchester on Friday.

The lovebirds looked relaxed and happy, showing just how much they are enjoying this new chapter in their lives in public.

Kym has been dating Tom since last autumn, a few months after her relationship with Samuel Thomas ended. However, the iconic TV host kept it very casual in a white hoodie, matching tracksuit bottoms and a black top, showing off her new engagement ring.

Her hair was loose and she carried a black handbag whereas Tom also looked laid-back in a black jacket, shorts and trainers.

The couple met through their mutual friends and Tom reportedly proposed next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Kym said yes right away and is said to be over the moon with her new ring as friends described the proposal as perfect and Kym is already excited to start planning her wedding.

For the unversed, this will be Kym’s fourth marriage as she share children with her previous partners and sources say that Tom has already met her daughter Emilie and spent time with her family.

The couple seems very happy and it looks like they are ready to enjoy this new chapter together.