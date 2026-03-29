Niall Horan reveals Olivia Rodrigo's key role in new album 'Dinner Party'

Olivia Rodrigo played significant role for Niall Horan's upcoming music

Niall Horan has steered in a different direction for his new album, Dinner Party, and embraced a change of sound as well.

The 32-year-old Irish musician revealed that he experimented with a rock sound on his album, which comes out on June 5, and Olivia Rodrigo served as an inspiration for him in that sense.

"I feel like Olivia was kinda inspirational in the sense of, radio started to play her stuff and it was really live sounding, really rocky," the One Direction alum shared in a new interview.

Fans on social media went into frenzy as their already high expectations turned into even more anticipation after Horan announced this creative shift in his upcoming work.

Going full rock would be a new step for the This Town singer who has dabbled with soft-rock, and synth-rock before.

So far, Horan has given a single glimpse into his album in the form of his title track, and single, Dinner Party which came out on March 20.

Following his album release, the Slow Hands singer is headed to tour which starts on September 22.