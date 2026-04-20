Drake challenges ruling in defamation case over Kendrick diss track

Drake is still in a legal fight over lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us, after a US court earlier dismissed his defamation case against Universal Music.

The judge earlier said that the song should be understood as part of a rap battle, where artists often use strong and exaggerated words, not real life facts.

Drake’s side now says this view missed an important point about how everyday listeners would actually hear and understand the track.

In the new appeal, the Nokia hitmker’s lawyers argue that many people did not follow the full background of the beef between the two rappers.

Because of that, they believe some listeners may have taken the lyrics more seriously than they were meant to be.

They, however, also highlight how widely the song spread, including a major performance at the Super Bowl in 2025.

They say that this kind of reach meant many people heard it without knowing the full context of the feud.

Universal Music, on the other hand, says the track is clearly part of a rap rivalry filled with exaggerated insults and should not be treated as a factual claim.

Some legal experts have also warned that if courts start reading rap lyrics too literally, it could create bigger issues for artists and freedom of expression.

Now the appeals court will decide how the case moves forward.