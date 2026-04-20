Anne Hathaway marks another milestone as she earns top beauty title in 2026

Anne Hathaway has been named the World’s Most Beautiful in 2026, marking another big moment in her long Hollywood career.

The actress, known for films like The Devil Wears Prada and The Princess Diaries, also opened up in an interview about how she’s not always felt confident about herself.

Anne shared that for many years she actually felt awkward and unsure, even saying that feeling stayed with her into her late 30s.

The Mother Mary actress continued explaining that when she was younger, she struggled with talking and expressing herself properly, which often made her feel anxious in social situations.

Over time, she said she slowly learned to understand herself better and feel more comfortable.

The star also talked about past beauty mistakes, saying that she did not always know how to explain what she wanted when it came to hair and styling.

Because of that, things often did not turn out the way she expected until she learned to show examples and communicate better.

Along with this, the Idea of You actress also praised her husband Adam Shulman, adding that he he’s been very supportive and always helped her manage her busy life and career.

Anne also mentioned that this year is especially busy for her, with several films coming up but she feels lucky to have strong support at home and in her work life.