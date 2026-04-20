Gracie Abrams drops much-anticipated snippet of new 'Witch' album

Gracie Abrams sends fans wild with new 'GA3' teaser: 'Release it now'

Gracie Abrams just gave fans another glimpse into her third studio album with a short teaser, and they cannot wait to listen to its entirety.

The 26-year-old musician took to Instagram and X and shared a few seconds of a song in a video.

The Risk hitmaker played a little bit of the song in the video and hit pause just before the lyrics began.

While fans are excited to hear what's coming, they also cannot wait to hear the song completely and flocked to the comments, asking for further details.

"STOP teasing us gracie," one fan wrote, while another added, "OH WE ARE SO BACK."

Social media users also joined hands to ask Abrams to "JUST GIVE IT TO US ALREADY!" and "DONT BE SHY PLAY THE WHOLE THING," as well as "COME ON I WANT IT NOWWWW."

While a new album is most definitely on its way to fans, the That's So True songstress has not announced a release date, album title or any further information as of now.

Fans have begun to call the album Witch, because one of the cryptic teaser posts had a witchy illustration with the word written on a book.