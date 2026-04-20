Sydney Sweeney fuels controversy with new 'Euphoria' storyline

Sydney Sweeney once again became a big topic of discussion after the latest episodes of Euphoria started airing.

In the new season, her character Cassie is shown going through a very emotional and unstable phase in life.

She ends up joining OnlyFans in the story as she tries to manage money for her upcoming wedding to Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.

This direction of the story has already caught a lot of attention from viewers.

As the episodes move forward, Cassie is seen in a few intense and uncomfortable situations that reflect how much her life is falling apart.

Some people feel these moments are meant to show her emotional breakdown in a raw way, while others think it is going too far and feels unnecessary.

After episode two aired, reactions quickly started spreading online, with some critics saying that the character feels less like she is being understood and more like she is being made into a spectacle.

Others, however, also questioned what the show is really trying to say through her storyline.

Still, there is another side of the conversation too, as many viewers and critics have praised the Sydney’s performance, saying she brings a lot of depth and emotion to a very difficult role.