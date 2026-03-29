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Robert Pattinson accidentally summons Taylor Swift in Zendaya interview

Robert Pattinson's co-star Zendaya appeared in Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' music video

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 29, 2026

Robert Pattinson accidentally summons Taylor Swift in Zendaya interview
Robert Pattinson's co-star Zendaya appeared in Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' music video

Robert Pattinson brought up Taylor Swift's song in a new interview with Zendaya, amid the ongoing press tour for their movie, The Drama.

When asked about whether Zendaya and the Twilight star, 39, have seen each other's previous works, Pattinson admitted that he hasn't watched Shake It Off, confusing her show, Shake It Up, with the Swift song. 

The Dune star let Pattinson go on, and talk about the show without correcting him and then let out the actual title of the show, with two of them bursting into laughter.

The Euphoria actress herself also confessed that she hasn't watched Pattinson's movie Ring of the Nibelungs, which was a 2004 release.

The spontaneous moment of misunderstanding resulted in resounding laughter all across social media with fans bringing up Zendaya's old ties to Swift. 

The Spider-Man actress was friends with the pop superstar, 36, and starred in her music video for Bad Blood alongside Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Ellie Goulding, Haylee Steinfeld, Hayley Williams, Selena Gomez, and more. 

As for Pattinson, his fiancée Suki Waterhouse is close friends with Swift for a long time. The two musicians have been spotted catching up, and Waterhouse also opened for the Eras Tour performer in the Wembley shows. 

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