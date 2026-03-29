BTS documentary drops surprising behind-the-scenes moments

What really happens when BTS disappears for four years... and then comes back.

Apparently, a lot of second guessing, a few creative clashes, and yes - plenty of hearts.

The new Netflix doc BTS: THE RETURN pulls back the curtain on the group’s long-awaited comeback album ARIRANG, tracking eight months of chaos, creativity and quiet moments that fans rarely see.

And it’s not all smooth.

Take the title track SWIM. Even the mebers were not sold at first.

“The song's a bit mellow so it's already a big departure from our usual style,” RM admits. Later, he doubles down: it “feels a bit low energy.”

Jung Kook agrees: “The whole track feels that way.”

V adds, “This is the opposite direction of what people expect from us.”

J-hope? “I'd hesitate a bit before playing this for someone.”

Not exactly a confident group chat.

But then comes the plot twist: “We weren't sure about 'Dynamite' either,” SUGA reminds them.

Risk = history repeating?

Even the album name was not their idea. The concept of ARIRANG – rooted in Korean history – came from their label, leaving the group wondering if they could carry something that meaningful without missing the mark.

At one point, their longtime mentor Bang Si-hyuk steps in with a reality check:

“Imagine… 60,000 or 70,000 people… singing along to ‘Arirang.’ …you’re about to throw away something huge.”

Spoiler: they did not.

But the biggest takeaway? Beyond the debates, the doubt and the pressure - BTS is still BTS.

“Should we all live together again?” Jung Kook jokes.

“I would,” Jimin replies.

Cue the feels.