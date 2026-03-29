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Corey Feldman breaks silence on Rob Reiner Oscars tribute snub

Rob Reiner, wife Michele Singer were found dead in their Los Angeles home in December, 2025

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 29, 2026

Corey Feldman breaks silence on Rob Reiner Oscars tribute snub

Corey Feldman opened up about being left out of the Oscars tribute to late director Rob Reiner.

He described the moment as “a family reunion I wasn’t invited to” and admitted the omission left him shaken.

The Stand By Me actor spoke during a joint interview to Entertainment Weekly with costars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton for the film’s 40th anniversary, reflecting on the tribute led by Billy Crystal at the 2026 ceremony.

Corey Feldman breaks silence on Rob Reiner Oscars tribute snub

While O’Connell and Wheaton joined Demi Moore and Meg Ryan on stage to honor Reiner, Feldman was conspicuously absent.

To whom it felt like a ‘fleeting moment’, but the 54-year-old Feldman confessed that it stung.

“…we’re all very destroyed that things went down the way they did, losing Rob when we thought he’d be joining us…it’s a tragedy.”

Corey Feldman breaks silence on Rob Reiner Oscars tribute snub

Feldman added that the tribute itself felt incomplete.

“I personally was probably maybe a little bothered by the fact that nobody got to speak from their own heart.

“Although they did a wonderful job, I would’ve liked to have heard from Wil and Jerry and a few other people up there.”

The snub came against the backdrop of shocking tragedy.

Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home in December.

Corey Feldman breaks silence on Rob Reiner Oscars tribute snub

Their son Nick Reiner was arrested the following day and charged with two counts of murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and faces a possible life sentence or the death penalty if convicted.

His next court date is set for April 29.

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