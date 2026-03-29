Alison Hammond winces through tough boxing session amid stunning weight loss

It comes after Alison opened up her recent weight loss secrets amid her fitness journey

Alison Hammond winced in pain as she showed off her gruelling boxing session in a video shared on Instagram on Saturday.

The This Morning host, 51, has undergone an incredible five-year transformation, shedding around 11 stone through lifestyle changes.

She showed off her slimmed-down physique in a black activewear set while taking part in a one-one training session.

Demonstrating off her padwork skills, Alison completed her workout look with chunky black trainers.

Going make-up free, Alison threw herself into the high-energy workout, enthusiastically punching the pads and powering her way around the room as she displayed her padwork skills.

She captioned the post: 'Yass @themccannic! Same time next week,' alongside a flame and boxing glove emoji.

It comes after she opened up her recent weight loss secrets amid her fitness journey.

Alison revealed she has started Reformer Pilates because she is as 'stiff as board.'

She added: You feel absolutely incredible after it. I really need a good stretch - so Reformer Pilates has been brilliant for me.

'I also do this early-morning circuit class from the brilliant Steve Hensel at Blue Zone. I'll go at 6.30am and do a full hour it's a proper old-school gym.'

Alison said that she leaves the gym feeling 'amazing' after working hard but while she is keen to try thing, there is one wellness practice she won't adopt.