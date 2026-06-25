A$AP Rocky faces criticism after controversial remark about 'women' during show

A$AP Rocky has found himself at the centre of online massive criticism after a comment that he made during a concert got fans buzzing.

The 37-year-old rapper was performing in Phoenix, Arizona, when he spoke to women in the crowd and said, “Thank god y’all didn’t know me when I was single, ’cause I would have f**ked the sh*t out of you.”

The moment was then caught on video and quickly spread online. Soon, fans started sharing their opinions, with many people on the internet saying that the comment did not sit well with them.

Some people felt it was disrespectful to Rihanna, who has been with Rocky for years, shares three kids with him and even be there for him during his court trial.

One person wrote, “Disrespectful to Rihanna, disrespectful to women, someone remind me why this guy is still relevant.”

Meanwhile another said, “‘Praises’ and it’s just objectifying the women…not to mention the disrespect to Rihanna.”

A third commenter asked, “Why is my queen married to this d*ckhead?”

As the clip continued making rounds online, the controversy got even bigger. Many fans share that Rocky should not have made that pathetic remark, especially while being in a committed relationship.

However, not everyone agreed with the backlash as some of his fans defended the rapper and said he was only joking with the crowd during a live show.

Rocky and Rihanna have been together since around 2019 and are one of music’s most talked about couples.