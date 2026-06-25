Travis Kelce dad to break major Taylor Swift's wedding rule

As wedding rumours continue to swirl around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, one person is making it clear he’s counting down the days: Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce.

Speaking at Jason Kelce’s Team 62 Fundraiser in New Jersey on June 24, the proud father could not hide his excitement about his youngest son’s next chapter.

“I am super excited,” Ed said when asked about the upcoming wedding.

And when the conversation turned to Swift, he had nothing but praise. “She is a sweetheart. That is truly the girl next door."

The comments add another feel-good moment to the whirlwind romance that has captivated both football and pop culture fans since the couple went public in 2023.

They later announced their engagement in August 2025, with Swift joking in the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Meanwhile, wedding buzz is reaching full speed.

NFL star George Kittle recently revealed that guest have been given one very specific instruction: “They said absolutely no gifts.”

The San Francisco 49ers tight end admitted he may not follow the rule perfectly.

“But I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin,” Kittle joked, before adding, “Sounds expensive, too.”

Kittle also praised Swift for spending time with players and their families during Tight End University despite being so close to the wedding.

“She's just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding,” he said. “So we're just so thankful that they're here.”

With family approval, supportive friends, and wedding anticipation reaching fever pitch, Swift and Kelce’s big day is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.