Drew Barrymore celebrates Cameron Diaz with heartfelt message

Hollywood friendships come and go. Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz? They have survived decades, heartbreaks, career highs, and apparently more text messages than anyone could count.

Barrymore took to Instagram this week to celebrate her longtime best friend, sharing a series of photos and a message that reminded fans why their friendship remains one of Hollywood’s most enduring.

“Cameron and I have been best friends since we were teenagers,” Barrymore wrote. “She's been there for me in good and bad times. That's my why.”

She followed it up with a public love note to Diaz, “Who has been there for you? Let's show people the love they deserve!! Hey @camerondiaz, I love you.”

The post quickly reignited admiration for a friendship that began long before red carpets and blockbuster movies.

During a previous Instagram Live, the pair revealed they first met as teens when Barrymore worked in a coffee shop and Diaz was building her modeling career.

"We've experienced birth, life, death, marriage, divorce— highs and lows, work, boyfriends, friends, travel — there is nothing we haven't done together," Barrymore once said.

Their bond has only grown stronger over the years. In an earlier tribute, Barrymore described Diaz as someone who truly understands her.

“All I have to do is stand in front of her and she sees everything I am, everything I stand for," she wrote. “She looks at me and she sees me."

Of course, no Cameron Diaz story is complete without a little humour. Earlier this year, the actress revealed that guests entering her New York home might face strict rules.

“You have to change your clothes to come into my house in New York,” Diaz joked.

Best friends, movie stars, and apparently cleanliness enthusiasts – the duo continues to prove that some Hollywood relationships really do stand the test of time.