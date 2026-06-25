Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega score major Oscars honour with Academy invite

Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega and Teyana Taylor have reached a major career milestone in their careers after receiving invitations to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy announced that 529 people from the film industry got selected for this year's invitation list.

So if they accept, they will become members and get the chance to vote for future Oscar winners.

The list includes some of Hollywood's biggest rising stars. Elordi, Ortega and Taylor, actors Jon Bernthal, Julia Garner, Josh O'Connor, Simu Liu, Bill Skarsgård, Paddy Considine and Stephen Fry were also invited.

The Academy said that this year's group include 95 Oscar nominees, 21 Oscar winners and three people who received Scientific and Technical Awards.

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor praised the invitees for their work in film.

"We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy," they said.

The organisation, however, also highlighted the efforts to bring in members from different backgrounds.

According to the Academy, 42 percent of the are women, 56 percent come from underrepresented communities and 53 percent are from countries and territories outside United States.