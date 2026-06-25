Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are ready to become parents?

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's relationship is reportedly getting more serious, with new claims revealing that the couple could have a family in their future.

The buzz came after Zoë was seen spending time with Harry's mother, Anne Twist, during his Wembley Stadium shows in London.

The moment, however, caught fans' attention and got people talking on the internet in no time.

According to close reports, Anne is very fond of Zoë and is very happy to see her son in such a strong and healthy relationship.

A source claimed that Anne is "absolutely thrilled about Zoe becoming her daughter-in-law" and believe that she and Harry “are a great match”.

The insider also added that the singer’s mother thinks the actress can be “a great mother and feels the couple already live like a married couple.”

The source went on to explain the 58-year-old mother believes that her son has finally found "The One" and is excited to spend his life with the actress.

The comments came after Harry and Zoë have talked positively about family in the past.

Zoë recently shared that becoming a mother would change her priorities, while Harry has openly talked about having children one day.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were first met in 2025 and later got engaged.