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Who is Paris Jackson's mystery man? Star sparks buzz at premiere event

Pairs was spotted with a mystery man one year after calling off her engagement to fiancé Justin Long

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 25, 2026

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The pair appeared upbeat as the mystery man wrapped his arm around her waist while they posed for snaps in front of the cameras
The pair appeared upbeat as the mystery man wrapped his arm around her waist while they posed for snaps in front of the cameras

Paris Jackson stunned onlookers when she was spotted with a mystery man at the Jackass premiere, one year after calling off her engagement to fiancé Justin Long. 

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson, 28, cut a chic figure in a long-sleeved brown mini dress, with a plaid shirt tied to around her waist.

To complete her look, she wore a pair of heeled boots that added an extra a touch of style to her outfit.

Meanwhile, her companion looked dapper in a cream shirt layered over a white top and paired with black jeans. 

The pair appeared upbeat as he wrapped his arm around her waist while they posed for snaps in front of the cameras.

Paris and her former fiancé Justin Long ended their engagement last July, just weeks after she was spotted crying in public.

She confirmed the two had broken off their engagement in a post on X, in which she said the concerning tears seen on July 23 were 'breakup tears.'

Paris was jubilant when she announced her engagement to Long on December 6 of 2024. 

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