Taylor Swift's dream wedding dress: Experts share best guesses

Taylor Swift may not have announced any wedding plans just yet with Travis Kelce, but people are already wondering what she could wear on her big day.

Fashion experts have started sharing their predictions, with some famous designer names coming up, explaining their views.

One popular guess is Vivienne Westwood. Experts think that Taylor could choose one of the brand's romantic dresses because she has worn the designer many times in recent years.

Another name was mentioned is Givenchy. Some believe that the 36-year-old megastar could work with designer Sarah Burton, especially after recently wearing a custom look from the fashion house.

Ralph Lauren is also being tipped as a possible choice as experts share that the brand's simple and timeless style matches the Lover hitmaker’s image.

Elie Saab, Oscar de la Renta and Dior have also been suggested. Many, however, believe that Taylor will go for a dress that feels dreamy and special than just something bold or unexpected.

Taylor Swift has not spoken about any wedding plans and nothing has been confirmed just yet, keeping people on the edge.

But that has not stopped fans from guessing everything from the venue to the guest list and, of course, the dress she might wear if she decides to walk down the aisle.