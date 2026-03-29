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What the ‘Heated Rivalry' stars are working on next? See

After Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie’s adventures, more of the 'Heated Rivalry' cast get new projects

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 29, 2026

What the ‘Heated Rivalry&apos; stars are working on next? See
What the ‘Heated Rivalry’ stars are working on next? See

After Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have been all over the world since the debut of Heated Rivalry, more of the cast members’ are locked in for their next big moves.

While the instant fan-favourite Crave series is on hiatus between seasons one and two, the actors have graced the magazine covers and awards show.

The two main leads even made their Saturday Night Live debuts. Moreover, the main cast of the show also includes Francois Arnaud, Robbie GK, Sophie Nelisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Dylan Walsh and Christina Chang.

As the cast won’t be heading back to the Heated Rivalry set until later this year, they have been busy working on other projects.

From directorial debuts to new shows and movies, following are the insights into their upcoming plans.

François, who played Scott Hunter, appeared in the movie Twinless, with Dylan O’Brien and writer/director James Sweeney.

He will also be seen in the movie F-cktoys, alongside Annapurna Sriram, Brandon Flynn and more.

The actor will also be seen in a mini series called Alice, and movies Keeper of the Cup, Someone’s Daughter and his debut Spanish movie, Abril

In addition, Nadine, who portrayed Elena in Heated Rivalry, have two projects on the horizon.

One is Slo Pitch, an upcoming new series coming to Crave this spring, and the other is the short film Nani’s Kitchen.

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