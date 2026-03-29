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Taylor Swift's ancestry information reveals surprising connection

Taylor Swift's lineage unveils new information after Emily Dickinson link

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 29, 2026

Taylor Swift&apos;s ancestry information reveals surprising connection
Taylor Swift's lineage unveils new information after Emily Dickinson link

Taylor Swift might be known as the American Singer, but her ancestry is actually full of surprises.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is not only connected to one of the greatest poets Emily Dickinson through their shared lineage, but also has Italian roots.

While the 14-time-Grammy winner has never publicly discussed her Italian origins, fans on social media accessed her ancestry documents which revealed that Swift's great-great-grandfather migrated from Italy to Philadelphia.

The documents quickly started making rounds all over social media, and simply put by a fan, "it appears that Taylor’s great-great-grandfather, at the age of 14, moved from a village in Cilento, Campania (the same region as Naples, southern Italy), to Philadelphia and settled there. His surname was Baldi."

Years and years later, Swift was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, and her family later moved to Tennessee to nurture her passion for music. 

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