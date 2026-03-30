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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tests King Charles patience with massive new bill

King Charles left fuming as Andrew makes blatant demands despite major warnings

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 30, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tests King Charles patience with massive new bill

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to be poking the bear as King Charles is on the verge of taking another big decision to teach his shamed brother a lesson.

The ex-prince was ousted by the monarch last October following the horrifying details came to light in the Epstein files, with photo evidence suggesting Andrew’s sex offence against underage trafficked girls.

The last time Andrew made Charles and William furious was last month after he refused to lay low and instead went horse riding in the view of the press cameras. Andrew was booted out in the dead of the night in the next 24 hours, even though he hadn’t even finished packing.

Andrew seems to be testing his brother’s patience again as his demands don’t seem to end as Marsh Farm is undergoing renovations. It was reported by The Sunday Times that a £26,000 Willerby Meridian Lodge (a caravan) was bought by Charles’s money to house Andrew’s staff.

Now, sources close to Charles have said that if Andrew is not careful, the disgraced ex-royal could be forced to move into the caravan itself.

“The King is angry because he doesn’t want to pay any more than what he has already,” an insider close to the monarch said.

Much to Charles’s dismay, Andrew has spared no expense for his renovations.

“Marsh Farm has needed rewiring and plastering and there was even talk of asbestos – it’s not in a fit state for him yet. Meanwhile, Andrew wants the best of everything and the process is painfully slow,” the source said.

“But he needs to be out soon, and the King would have no qualms about pushing him out of Wood Farm if it was needed for overspill. Andrew might end up sleeping in that caravan if he’s not careful.”

This news also comes amid reports that Andrew has refused return valuable artworks from Royal Lodge to the Royal Collection Trust, including the expensive curtains.

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