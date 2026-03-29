Prince Harry’s Sandringham return only one simple message away, pal reveals

King Charles last saw Prince Harry in September following a near two-years of estrangement especially as the Duke of Sussex had been pursuing legal action against the UK Home Office over his security detail.

The meeting at Clarence House came as a delightful surprise, sparking hopes for a reconciliation and possibly making way for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to finally meet their granddad.

However, this have gone awry for the reconciliation with the royals suffering the brunt of Andrew’s arrest and the King having to deal with damage control. Moreover, Prince William is reportedly not on board with the idea.

Although, a close friend of Prince Harry shared that if King Charles was going to send his son this one simple message, the reunion could definitely happen.

“If he was invited by the King, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in,” the friend told The Sunday Times. “He’d like an invite to Sandringham.”

The source did note that it would depend who would be at Sandringham but if the King made the request, it could be managed.

“If the King was to say, ‘Come up and spend some time with the family’, he’d love that.”

Meanwhile, Harry is hopeful to get some “family time” with his father as he “loves seeing him”. Archie and Lilibet have only met once with their grandfather and it would be nice to experience that bond, especially at an age where they understand these things better.

The father and son have only met twice in two years and Harry would like to see him “as much as possible” especially with the monarch’s cancer treatment (even though he has been doing well enough to scale it back).

“There is not a world in which he brings the kids back unless there is an enhanced security package around them,” the friend insisted. “If the King wants to see the kids, all he needs to do is invite them over and it can happen.”

They noted that there are a lot of ways to make if work even if Ravec hasn’t come to a decision yet.