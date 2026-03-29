Prince George’s break from royal tradition clears way for cousins Archie, Lilibet

Prince George, who is set to mark his 13th birthday in July, will be officially entering in a very important era of his life and begin his royal role.

As the first-born of Prince William and Princess Kate, George is the second in line to the throne, hence there is a huge responsibility when it comes to takes decisions for him. It signifies the carrying forward of royal tradition of possibly ending them.

Back in 2013, one major tradition, deeply rooted in the royal family was broken, which also paved way for his siblings and cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to royal author Valentine Low, while William and Kate held a “very traditional royal christening” for George, however, one of the young prince’s seven godparents, it "represented something of a break with tradition”.

For generations, only members of the royal family were meant to be godparents or should have blood ties.

William and Kate chose close friends and family members, including Oliver Baker, Hugh Grosvenor - the Duke of Westminster, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Julia Samuels and William van Custem.

Moreover, Zara Tindall was also one of the godparents to George. Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter said that “trust is everything” for William hence the selection was to be a “tower of strength and support” for his son.

The tradition continued with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Moreover, Prince Harry also followed suit and chose Tiggy Pettifer, Mark Dyer, and Charlie van Straubenzee for Archie’s godparents. Meanwhile, actor Tyler Perry is famously known as Lilibet’s godfather but the name of the godmother has not yet been disclosed.