Edo's ex-mother-in-law speaks out about Princess Beatrice spilt: 'Shame'

Princess Beatrice's alleged marital woes are now being discussed by her husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi's former mother-in-law, amid the York family scandal.

For the unversed, the property developer was in a relationship with Dara Huang before marrying the eldest daughter of the York household.

The ex-couple also shares a son, Wolfie, who is now nine years old.

Now, Dara's mother, Lily, spoke to Daily Mail and said that it would be a "shame" if Beatrice and Edo split amid reports of marital tensions.

Speaking about spending time with his grandson, "We are both very old, and my husband is sick. I never ask Wolfie about his stepmother, but I see her on the television."

Lily said that she 'never saw Edo... Why should we see him or speak with him?"

Earlier, it was reported that Edo and Beatrice have been facing distance in their marriage following her parents, Andrew and Sarah's, ties with Epstein being exposed.

"...things haven't been great for a while between them', however, "Beatrice is determined to soldier on and forge a path through this crisis," the source shared.