Prince William steps back from key plan, decides to follow King Charles

Prince William, who publicly opened up about bringing change in his future reign, stepped back from his plan, especially over a sensitive issue.

The Prince of Wales recently took part in the enthronement of the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, with his wife, Princess Kate.

However, William is not a regular churchgoer, and he is not as religious as his father, King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But he will be taking the role of Supreme Governor of the Church of England once he ascends the throne.

Royal expert Jennie Bond shared that William "clearly understands that the Church is extremely important in the lives of many people, and he will respect that - and the role that it plays in our national life."

As per the Mirror, she believes that William's thoughts related to belief will not be a problem until the church wants to make it.

Jennie said, "He may not have the same deep faith as his grandmother or the spirituality of his father, but he has made it clear that he recognises the importance of the Church..."

"So William is unlikely to try to shake things up too much," the royal commentator stated.