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Princess Beatrice finally earns huge honour after royal family snub

Andrew, Fergie's daughter receives solution to biggest problem: 'Time has now come'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 29, 2026

Princess Beatrice finally earns huge honour after royal family snub
Princess Beatrice finally earns huge honour after royal family snub

Princess Beatrice returned to headlines, but this time for all the good reasons. 

The eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson has received praise for her character and for how she always stood up for others' happiness. 

Amid the growing media scrutiny and ban from royal events, former politician Nadine Dorries honoured the Princess of York following a church service. 

She said that Beatirce is "an emotional individual, who wants everyone to be happy."

"I think I know enough about Beatrice now to know she’ll put her family first, herself last," Nadine told Daily Mail.

She also claimed that people around Beatrice always root for her. 

Nadine also advised the Princess to look after herself amid back-to-back setbacks. 

Nadina added, "There isn’t a person I have spoken to who isn’t rooting for her. The time has now come for her to start doing the same for herself."

It is important to note that Princess Beatrice garnered praise after reports revealed that the York sisters have been banned from the Royal Ascot event, as the firm is maintaining distance from them to avoid further controversy. 

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