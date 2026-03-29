Palace issues update as Andrew accused of keeping precious royal artwork

The royal team at the Palace is preparing for an important event amid major concerns that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have kept some of the precious royal artwork that was meant to be returned.

After the shamed ex-prince was booted out of the Royal Lodge, he was asked to carefully submit the historical art pieces that were placed in the Windsor property so they can be secured.

Although, before his move to Marsh Farm at Sandringham, vehicles from Gander & White, which specialises in transporting fine art and has a royal warrant, were arriving at Andrew’s new home.

The disgraced brother is understood to be keeping some of royal family’s private collection of art and will not be returning them as per the strict instructions of the Palace body.

Meanwhile, the Palace is shifting its focus to bigger matters as the countdown to the opening of the exhibition, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, is set to happen in over a week.

“To mark this, we are sharing an outfit from each decade of the Queen’s life from the 1920s to the 2020s,” the royal collection trust shared a carousel of the pieces of history stored.

“The future Queen Elizabeth’s christening took place on 29 May 1926, when she was just 1 month old. The Princess’s christening robe was originally created for the christening of Princess Victoria in 1841. It was worn by royal children at subsequent christenings for more than 130 years,” it said about one of the pieces.

It remains to be seen if Andrew would eventually return the pieces on his own or if King Charles would have to intervene.