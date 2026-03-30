Princess Beatrice reaction to intense scrutiny: 'Very hard'

Princess Beatrice is not only facing scrutiny over her parents' ties to Jeffrey Epstein, but also the latest talks regarding her marriage strain have taken a toll on her health.

Epstein's files proved to be disastrous for the entire York household. Andrew has been living in exile at Wood Farm, Sandringham, whereas Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts remain unknown.

However, the heaviest price of the former Duke and Duchess of York's wrongdoings has been paid by Beatrice and Eugenie.

The sisters have been dealing with personal and professional setbacks.

Most recently, it has been reported that Beatrice's relationship with her husband Edo was affected as the couple appeared 'distant' in times of crisis.

Hello! Magazine shared that Princess Beatrice's reaction to the never-ending scrutiny has been revealed by her pal.

A friend of the York sisters said, "Bea has found the scrutiny very hard, especially the strain of the past few weeks. It has felt as though things have been in freefall, and she's being hammered and bullied by commentators."

Despite the criticism, the eldest daughter of Andrew has been keeping her calm like her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and carrying on with her life as she has to look after her children.

"This is a family in turmoil, but Bea is working hard; the juggle of full-time work and being a parent is her main priority, in order to keep herself mentally strong and her life moving," an insider shared.

Moreover, it has been revealed that Beatrice and Eugenie themselves declined to be a part of Royal Ascot this year. The royal family has extended the invitation after reports of a ban on the sisters.

"The question is, would they want to go to a public event of that nature? They will get criticism whether they go or not – and not just that event. They just can't win," the source said.