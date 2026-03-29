Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor probe moves ahead as jarring new details emerge

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by the Thames Valley Police last month over suspicion of ‘misconduct in the public office’ in light of the Epstein files.

It was revealed at the time that several other claims were also under investigation by other forces. In a new update, it was shared that FBI is also looking into claims of Andrew seeking out young girls for illicit activities while he was on taxpayer-funded royal tour.

The agents in the US are tracing back footsteps and reviewing evidence that connects the ex-prince to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking operations, according to The Sun on Sunday.

There are emails between Ghislaine and ‘Individual 5’ who is suspected to be code for Andrew.

“Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?” – Individual-5 had messaged Ghislaine.

This matched some of the emails from 2002 in the Epstein files, which were sent when Andrew was on a royal visit to Peru.

Sent from Balmoral, the email asked the British socialite turned criminal for “inappropriate friends” and it was signed off “A”.

An FBI agent wrote in his conclusion, “I believe that Individual-5 was asking whether Maxwell had found any young females to engage in sex acts with Individual-5.”

The pace at which the probe is going, it could mean that Andrew may be held accountable for his 'alleged' actions not only in the UK but also the US.