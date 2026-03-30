Sinner sizzles to Miami crown, joins exclusive club with third Masters 1000 title in a row

Jannik Sinner who has already made his mark by winning the Miami Open final, is now buzzing after securing 12 consecutive matches on the ATP Tour.

The Italian star achieved this feat by becoming the first tennis player to clinch the Sunshine Double’ without dropping a set.

The second-seeded Sinner has crushed Jiri Lehecka by 6-4, 6-4 in Sunday’s super final in the Miami Open, registering a record as the eighth man in tennis history to complete the Sunshine Double: triumphing Indian Wells and Miami the same year.

Reflecting on the buzzing big win, Sinner said, “I feel like you know, finals are always very different to play and I try to stay, you know, solid in very different conditions today.”

“Because it was very heavy, the court so it stopped to go through to the players. So I tried to stay solid in important moments and I’m very happy to take this home with me.

"It’s been an incredible US swing here for me and extremely happy. We did a lot of work to be in this position so ‘I'm really happy and I’m also happy to go to go back home.”

Records are arriving like monsoon showers, as the Italian maestro has now clinched three straight Masters events without dropping a set, first in 2025 at Paris Masters, then in 2026 at Indian Wells and now at Miami Open 2026.

The 24-year-old Italian star has registered his name in record books alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Sinner has become only the third man in ATP history to win three straight Masters 1000 titles.

The first one came at the 2025 Paris Masters to down Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

Earlier in March, Sinner won his second title in a row, defeating Daniil Medvedev to win Indian Wells first time in his career.