'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 4 release date confirmed for 2027

Anime lovers won’t have to say goodbye to the hit series Jujutsu Kaisen yet.

Creators have officially announced the release of season 4 following the season 3 finale, confirming the story will continue.

The news has been confirmed through the anime’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, where the creators thanked viewers for appreciating the latest episode, titled “Sendai Colony.”

The post reveals that the story now moves to Season 4, “The Culling Game Part 2.”

The final episode of Season 3 saw major events in the Culling Game storyline, which included the conclusion of the battles faced by Yuta Okkotsu during this part of the narrative.

The finale introduced the events that will lead to the conflicts in the future, especially the effects of the game on jujutsu sorcerers.

As per the narrative direction, season 4 will explore the culmination and aftermath of the Culling Game, with the introduction of further confrontations and bringing both new and returning characters into focus.

The exact release data has not been announced yet. However, current expectations indicate a potential release window in 2027.

The production timeline for the series has traditionally had a two-year gap between seasons, so it's entirely possible the next season will be coming in 2027.