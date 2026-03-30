King Charles takes key initiative for Buckingham Palace: 'Global mission'

King Charles joined the global campaign by approving a meaningful activity at Buckingham Palace amid family tensions.

On March 28, the Palace went completely dark for 60 minutes in order to become part of 'Earth Hour', which is marked every year across the world.

Renowned landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben and other buildings shut their lights off to raise awareness about climate change.

An Instagram page titled @about.london posted a video, showcasing a surprise participation of King Charles' Palace in the global Earth Hour.

"Buckingham Palace lights switch off for one hour to mark Earth Hour, joining landmarks around the world. This year marks 20 years of the movement..." the caption reads.

It is important to note that King Charles is known to be the biggest climate activist, who often promotes initiatives to overcome climate change issues.

Earlier in March, the monarch celebrated Commonwealth Day with a keynote speech.

In his important message, the King urged people to take part in such activities that protect our planet.

He shared, "Working together, we can ensure that the Commonwealth continues to stand as a force for good – grounded in community, committed to the kind of restorative sustainability that has a return on investment, enriched by culture, steadfast in its care for our planet, and united in friendship and in the service of its people."