Will Prince George secure his place on the throne?

There's no doubt that the monarchy has been facing unexpexted crisis since the passing of the late Queen in 2022, and King Charles is doing his best to steer the Firm out of the storm.

Amid the turbulence, there is speculation that Prince George's father Prince William may be the last ruling British monarch.

A British writer and historian previously claimed that Prince George will never be the king.

According to Hilary Mantel, The British monarchy may be abolished before Princess Kate and William's eldest son George has the chance to reign the Firm.

King Charles, was formally announced as the new monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, and he was official croned with his wife Queen Camilla in May 2023.

The develovement made a major shift in royal roles also means William, who was given the Prince of Wales title, is now first in line to the throne, and his eldest son George, is second.

In an old interview to The Times, Hilary said: "I think it’s a fair prediction, but let’s say I wouldn’t put money on it. It’s very hard to understand the thinking behind the monarchy in the modern world when people are just seen as celebrities."

There are also predictions that the monarch, 77, who's still underging cancer treatment, would abdicate the throne for his son William due to his advanced age.

While, few fortune tellers previously claimed that William won't take his his place due to some mysterious reason.

Meanwhile, Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says Charles will eventually hand over the reign to William.

In his first speech as monarch, Charles appeared quashing the rumours about the monarchy's future, saying he would serve the nation for life.

On the other hand, the reign on William will look different from that of King Charles, who has faced many challenges since becoming king.

He has faced a turbulent period marked by his own cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales’s battle with cancer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s never-ending drama and now Andrew’s controversy surrounding his past ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

William is said to be determined to introduce meaningful but careful changes within the monarchy.

The Prince of Wales wants to modernise how the institution runs. There is a clear acknowledgment that the issues surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have had an effect on public trust and there is united willingness to change that.