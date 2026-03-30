Meghan Markle receives new title as Queen Camilla takes stand for women

Meghan Markle receives new title after Queen Camilla takes stand for women

Queen Camilla recently marked an important moment in history as she became the first female member of the elite Garrick Club in London after a 193-year ban on women.

This empowering move was seen as making space for more women and uplifting them. And it seems that Meghan Markle herself earned a similar title of championing women with a kind move.

Prince Harry’s wife, who has presented herself as a feminist and an advocate of women’s right, received high-praise for a special endorsement, which highlighted an important matter.

Earlier this month, around the time for UK’s Mothering Sunday, she shared her bedside reads. In the short clip, Meghan was flipping pages of They Bloom Because of You: On the Infinite Love, Growth and Magic of Motherhood – which is a compilation of poems by Jessica, exploring the journey of motherhood.

The Duchess of Sussex seems to have her own version of the ‘Meghan effect’ as a single Instagram Story of hers started a chain of events for poet Jessica Urlichs in the best possible way.

Jessica told GB News that she “will forever be grateful” to Meghan as her book “definitely climbed the charts around the world” after her kind endorsement.

For her gesture, Meghan was dubbed as “real champion of women” especially given how her exchange went with the poet.

“[I am] incredibly pleased. She is a real champion of women, and it felt like a very genuine share by her,” she said. “My hopes are that the book can now reach more mothers who feel held and supported by those poems.”

After Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mum had shared the IG story, the New Zealand-based poet took to social media to share her reaction. She was left in shock and celebrating the moment with excitement.

It wasn’t long after Meghan wrote in the comments, “My mom friend, Christina, shared it with me. My current bedside book. From one mama to another - thank you x.” The video now has over 50,000 likes.