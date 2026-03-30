Royal family 'hides' senior member cancer struggles: Shocking details out

Royal family 'hides' senior member cancer struggles

Royal family maintained silence over the cancer struggles of a senior member as new, surprising details emerged.

An author, Hugo Vickers, talked about the royal figure's health scare that was not disclosed by the firm at the time of his death.

The royal commentator wrote that Queen Elizabeth II had been informed that Prince Philip had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer eight years before his death.

At the age of 91, the Duke of Edinburgh's medical team shared with the royals about his inoperable form of the disease in June 2013.

Following the diagnosis, "there was a view that [Philip] might not be seen in public again", but "the duke outwitted the pessimists," Hugo shared, as per The Times.

The royal expert opened up about Prince Philip's last days of life, stating there were "moments of tranquillity."

"On the last night of his life, he gave his nurses the slip, shuffled along the corridor on his Zimmer frame, helped himself to a beer and drank it in the Oak Room," he penned.

Hugo added, "The following morning, he got up, had a bath, said he did not feel well and quietly slipped away. By this point, he had lived with pancreatic cancer for nearly eight years — far longer than the usual survival time from diagnosis."

It is important to mention that the Queen was not with her husband when he passed away.

For the unversed, Prince Philip passed away in Windsor Castle in 2021 just before his 100th birthday.

As per the death certificate, his cause of death was mentioned as "old age," hinting that the Palace wanted to keep it a secret.

The cancer shock returned in the royal family after King Charles and Princess Kate were diagnosed with the disease in 2024.

Catherine is in remission from cancer after completing her preventive chemotherapy. Whereas the monarch is still undergoing cancer treatment.