Gary Woodland shows 'don't give up' spirit in first PGA Tour title since brain surgery

Gray Woodland ended his eight-year drought by winning his fifth PGA Tour title at the Texas Children’s Houston Open since brain surgery.

In an emotional comeback, Woodland’s victory registered his first win after undergoing brain surgery in 2023.

Since then he has been battling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) over the last year.

The 41-year-old American wrapped up at 21 under par, posting a final-round 67 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

He took a one-shot lead into Sunday, having posted scores of 62 and 63 across Friday and Saturday.

Woodland got emotional on the 18th green at the Houston Open on Sunday, March 29 after sinking his final putt and hugging his better half, Gabby in a tearful embrace after crowning the tournament in Texas by five shots against Nicolai Hojgaard.

It was Woodland’s first global triumph since the 2019 US Open.

Tearful Woodland said after the final round, “We play an individual sport but I wasn’t alone today.

“I’ve got a lot of people behind me—my team, my family. Anybody that’s struggling with something. I hope they see me and don’t give up—just keep fighting.”

Crediting his wife, Gabby, he added, “It’s just another day, I’ve got to keep healing, I’m going to keep fighting, but I’m proud of myself right now. Thank you to my family. I wouldn’t be anywhere before this without them but there’s no chance I could do this without Gabby.”

With love in his voice, Woodland said of Gabby, “It’s been hard on me, it’s been harder for her. I love her to death.”

The big win has landed Woodland a place at The Masters next month at Augusta National.