Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena wins debut bodybuilding title

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena has made history by winning debut bodybuilding title in Denver.

Joseph Baena made his father proud, with Arnold, 78, a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner, burning the midnight oil with his youngest son at Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, California.

Baena clinches three gold medals from the NPC Natural Colorado State Championship held in Denver on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Baena took to his Instagram and captioned the post, “Mission Accomplished!” adding a gold medal emoji in a post that features multiple snaps of him smiling and flexing on stage.

Baena revealed that he has won his first place in multiple categories at the NPC Natural Colorado State title, which includes Men’s Body Heavyweight Class, Men’s Classic Physique True Novice and Men’s Class Physique Novice.

The event marked Baena’s bodybuilding debut decades after Schwarzenegger’s entrée into the same field that led him to become one of the most sought after buzzing stars of the 1980s.

Baena is following the trail blazed by his father, The Terminator star Schwarzenegger, he revealed in a July Instagram post about how he didn't look always the same as now.

Reflecting on the childhood journey, Baena wrote, “People sometimes forget that I used to be chubby in high school,” the Gunner actor explained in his caption.

“I got cut from my basketball and soccer team because I couldn’t keep up with the other kids.”

After this big win, it appears Baena is walking the same path as his dad, making a career in Hollywood and bodybuilding.